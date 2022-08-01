Reports: Mississippi high school football player dies at practice; high heat may have been factor

A Mississippi teenager died Monday during his high school football team’s practice, online news sources reported.

The player, a member of the Brandon High School football team, was identified by WLBT-TV as Phillip Laster Jr., 17.

Online news sources said the Rankin County coroner confirmed the death and said he didn’t detect any obvious injuries on the young man, but that his body would be sent to the state medical examiner’s office to detere a cause of death.

Although it’s unclear if the summer heat was a factor in the death, the temperatures in the Brandon area reached the mid-90s on Monday.