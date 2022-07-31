Mississippi officials: Boating accident claims life of woman

Published 6:25 am Sunday, July 31, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One woman is dead in a fatal boating accident on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The accident occurred in the Pascagoula River north of Moss Point.

Emergency crews responded to the boating accident shortly after 7 p.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office report that the accident involved a single boat and claimed the life of one woman. Authorities are currently working to notify the family.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife are investigating the incident.

 

More News

Reports: Mississippi high school football player dies at practice; high heat may have been factor

Former city clerk and deputy city clerk arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi city coffers

Judge sentences Mississippi woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot to kill her now ex-husband

Tesla opens first Mississippi dealership

Print Article