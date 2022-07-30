State issues boil water notice for everyone in Mississippi’s largest city

The state of Mississippi has issued a boil water notice for all surface water connections in the City of Jackson.

Approximately 43,000 connections are under the boil water notice issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health because of “high turbidity levels.”

MSDH said that high turbidity has no ill effects but can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth.

Turbidity may indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

MSDH says residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.