Man found shot dead inside wrecked car on Mississippi interstate

Published 6:11 am Saturday, July 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

An investigation of a wrecked car on the interstate has turned into a homicide investigation after Mississippi officers found a man shot dead inside the car.

At 1 a.m. Friday, Jackson police responded to a crash on Interstate 55 in the McDowell Road area

Witnesses report that a black Honda was driving north on I-55 when it left the road and crashed onto the frontage road.

Officers found Kion Hughes, 32, dead inside the car with a gunshot wound.

Investigators sare unsure where Hughes was shot and whether the shooting happened in Jackson or if the victim was coming from a nearby town to get medical care.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

