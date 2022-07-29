Police respond after Mississippi house invasion — two pairs of shoes missing

Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who apparently was in the need for a new pair of shoes.

Vicksburg Police report that officers responded to the report of a burglary of a residence on Avenue C in a neighborhood near downtown.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim stated someone kicked in the door to the residence and stole two pairs of shoes.

No other information was released by VPD.

The case is currently under investigation.