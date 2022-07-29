Officials: Mississippi 13-year-old shoots girlfriend while filming video

Published 5:05 am Friday, July 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi 13-year-old reportedly shot his 16-year-old girlfriend while shooting a video that involved gunplay.

Rankin County officials say the boy and his girlfriend were making the video in the Oak Grove subdivision off Old Fannin Road with a gun that was reported stolen. The incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday.

The boy reportedly pulled the trigger as the girlfriend was filming the video.

The girlfriend was hit in the incident. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

A hearing will be held Friday to determine whether the 13-year-old shooter will be tried as an adult.

