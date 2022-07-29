Mississippi woman who worked as correctional officer arrested for COVID-Relief fraud

A Mississippi woman was arrested Monday after a federal grand jury indicted her on criminal charges related to her alleged fraud scheme involving federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program loans.

According to court documents, Tarshuana Thomas, 34, devised a scheme to obtain PPP funds by filing fraudulent loan applications with entities providing loans as part of the Paycheck Protection Program, including Fountainhead SPF and Capital Plus Financial. Thomas was employed as a Correctional Officer with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Yazoo City at the time of the alleged conduct.

Thomas is charged with two counts of wire fraud. The case is set for trial on September 12, 2022.

Thomas faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.

The Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Purdie is prosecuting the case.