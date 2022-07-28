Mississippi mom charged with running over own daughter during domestic dispute

Published 9:47 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi mother was arrested this week after police say she ran over her own child during a domestic fight.

Hattiesburg Police said they arrested Keanaw Bradley, 25, of Hattiesburg and charged her with domestic violance-aggravated assault, felony child abuse and felony child neglect. She also struck the father of the child with her car. He received only minor injuries, but their child required hospital care, police said.

Police were alerted to the situation by officials with a local hospital who were treating the 6-year-old.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The suspect fled the scene and was arrested later in the day in Gulfport, Mississippi.

More News

Mississippi man called guardian angel after he helps rescue man driving on sidewalk in medical emergency

Two arrested after cops catch couple cutting catalytic converter off car in Mississippi casino parking lot

Police respond after Mississippi house invasion — two pairs of shoes missing

Mississippi community rallies, raises more than $26,000 for son of mail carrier killed in tragic accident

Print Article