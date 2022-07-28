Mississippi man wanted in South Dakota on felony assault charges arrested

A man wanted in South Dakota on a felony assault charge was arrested in Mississippi Saturday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports that Donell Otis Stewart, 37 of Edwards, was arrested on July 23 at approximately 9 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office received information that an individual at a residence on China Grove Road had a warrant issued from South Dakota on a felony assault charge.

According to sheriff’s reports, Deputy Ron Nation located the individual and made the arrest.

Stewart is held in the Warren County Jail without bail awaiting extradition back to South Dakota to face charges.