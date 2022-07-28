Mississippi man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting on rural road

Published 5:56 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting on a rural county road.

On Wednesday, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drive-by shooting in the area of County Road 373.

Investigators and deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the incident and process the scene.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

During the investigation, Ralph Carr Jr., 50, of Wesson, was arrested for drive-by shooting.

No injuries were reported during the incident. Carr was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and given a $75,000.00 bond, set by a Justice Court Judge.

More News

Mississippi man called guardian angel after he helps rescue man driving on sidewalk in medical emergency

Two arrested after cops catch couple cutting catalytic converter off car in Mississippi casino parking lot

Police respond after Mississippi house invasion — two pairs of shoes missing

Mississippi community rallies, raises more than $26,000 for son of mail carrier killed in tragic accident

Print Article