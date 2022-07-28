Chapel Hart: Mississippi’s most talked about singing trio wows Neshoba County Fair crowd

Neshoba County fairgoers were in for a treat Saturday night when Thacker Mountain Radio Hour took the pavilion stage at Founders Square to host their annual Saturday night show.

Thacker Mountain Radio is a weekly live radio show that features author readings and a wide array of musical performances. Saturday’s show included songwriter Charlie Mars, author Harrison Scott Key and, fresh off their standing ovation at NBC’s America’s Got Talent, the country trio Chapel Hart.

The show is hosted by Jim Dees, brother of Vicksburg attorney A.J. “Buddy” Dees, Jr. Thacker is known for showcasing upcoming musicians and authors from across the country, but especially in the South.

“I do not want to hear anybody talk about overnight success,” Jim Dees said, speaking of Poplarville, Miss. trio Chapel Hart, who within the last week earned the #1 spot on iTunes charts. “These young ladies have worked hard for this moment.”

Chapel Hart’s performance of “You Can Have Him Jolene” on AGT started a whirlwind of success for the trio, which started with earning the coveted golden buzzer at AGT. Since then, they’ve been tweeted at by Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Darius Rucker, and asked to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Aug. 20.

“You Can Have Him Jolene” is a modern take on Dolly Parton’s hit “Jolene.” The golden-buzzer performance can be viewed on YouTube.

Following Thacker’s hour-long show, Chapel Hart performed a 45-minute after-show set for the crowd of fans. The group tweeted early Sunday morning that “Mississippi made us smile from our souls tonight!!” after wrapping up the show.

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour is broadcast live from Oxford online and on-air every Thursday at 6 p.m. During the summer, the show visits some off-site events live, like the Neshoba County Fair and The Mississippi Festival for the Book.

To listen to the show, listen to Thacker Mountain on SoundCloud at https://soundcloud.com/thackermountain.