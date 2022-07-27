UPDATE: Officials continue to search for answers after fishermen find body in Louisiana river. Condition of body offer few clues.

Louisiana officials continue to look for any information that could lead them to the identity of a female body found in Jonesville.

The body was found Saturday by a fisherman on Black River, approximately 1 mile South of Jonesville, the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office states in a Tuesday news release.

Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recovered the body. After the initial investigation, the body was sent to Louisiana Forensics in Youngsville, Louisiana, for an autopsy.

“The initial report of the autopsy revealed the body is a female,” the release states. “Due to the condition of her body race, size, and cause of death is undetermined. The age of the female can vary from 20 to 40 years of age. … Our agency is working to identify the body. We are checking with family members of females that we have not seen in our area recently. We have also reached out to surrounding agencies and are ruling out any missing persons from these areas.”

The unidentified woman was wearing a white tank top and blue boxer-type shorts, according to a Monday social media post by Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“If identification is not made by a family member, LSU FACES will attempt identification through DNA,” Sheriff Toney Edwards stated in the news release. “If you have any female family member that you have not seen or heard from within the past month I urge you to reach out and make sure they are safe.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 318-744-5411 and speak with Detective Kyle King.