Mississippi man arrested when officers discover he is driving Porsche stolen several hundred miles away in another state

Published 6:15 am Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested when officials determined he was driving a Porsche that had been stolen hundreds of miles away in another state.

Boris Womack  Jr., 33 of Vicksburg, was arrested by the Vicksburg Police Department Sunday after the vehicle he was driving was determined to be stolen.

Womack was driving a 2017 Porsche that had been reported stolen in Tennessee.

Womack appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, where Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $5,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

