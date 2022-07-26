Weekend grocery trip for Mississippi woman leads to $200,000 win in lottery

A Mississippi Lottery player won $200,000 on a weekend trip to buy groceries and scratch-off game tickets.

Mississippi Lottery officials report the player visited Newton Junction on Saturday on a grocery run. During the trip the player bought several scratch-off tickets.

Her last ticket to scratch — a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game — ended up winning the lucky player $200,000, lottery officials report.

On Friday, another player in Vicksburg won $30,000 in the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket purchased at the MK Mart in Vicksburg matched four out of five white balls and the Mega Ball. For an additional dollar, the player purchased the Megaplier option, tripling their $10,000 prize for a total win of $30,000.