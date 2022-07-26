Mississippi officials issue alert for missing 15-year-old

Published 5:31 am Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By Daily Leader Staff

An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for Shawmikia Kashetta Williams, 15, of Terry.

Williams is described as a black female, 5-foot-7, weighing 276 pounds, with hazel eyes and curly black hair.

Williams was last seen Sunday, July 24, 2022, at about 11 a.m., near Interstate 55 North, wearing a blue t-shirt, black tights and black shoes. She may be accompanied by an unknown black male and black female.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.

More News

Mississippi man arrested, accused of stealing copper pipe from plumbing company

Officials looking for clues after body of woman found in Louisiana river

Mississippi school districts could be able to make own firearms policies

‘So how do the cops know that someone is dead?’ Attorney for suspect questions murder charge without body of missing Mississippi college student.

Print Article