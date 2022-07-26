Mississippi officials issue alert for missing 15-year-old

An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for Shawmikia Kashetta Williams, 15, of Terry.

Williams is described as a black female, 5-foot-7, weighing 276 pounds, with hazel eyes and curly black hair.

Williams was last seen Sunday, July 24, 2022, at about 11 a.m., near Interstate 55 North, wearing a blue t-shirt, black tights and black shoes. She may be accompanied by an unknown black male and black female.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.