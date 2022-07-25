Mississippi police officer involved in shooting. Suspect shot, killed after pointing gun toward officer, officials say.

Published 3:18 pm Monday, July 25, 2022

By Ben Hillyer

Mississippi authorities are investigating after a police officer reportedly shot and killed a suspect with a gun.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department confirmed that one of its officers was involved in a shooting after they responded to a domestic disturbance call on Collier Avenue and Livingston Road at approximately 1 p.m.

Officials say police encountered an individual firing at a car that was backing down Collier Avenue. The officer commanded the suspect with a gun to drop the weapon.

Witnesses report that police officer fired a shot after the suspect refused to drop the gun and then turned the gun on the officer. The suspect was shot and later succumbed to his injuries.

The police officer fired upon the individual, and the individual succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

