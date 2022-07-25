Mississippi officials issue alert for two missing teens

Mississippi officials are on the lookout for two teens who have been missing since Saturday evening.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for 17-year-old Danny Seals and 16-year-old Summer Blades.

The two were last seen in a 2007 silver Toyota 4-Runner at Mapco gas station on Highway 72 east in Corinth at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 23

If you have seen them or have any information, please contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.