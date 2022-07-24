Alert issued for missing Mississippi man last seen on Wednesday

Published 5:51 am Sunday, July 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police have issued an alert for a missing Mississippi man who was last seen four days ago.

The Vicksburg Police Department has released a missing person alert for Johnny Sims IV, 26 of Vicksburg.

Sims is a Black male who is 6’1’’ in height and weighs 170 pounds.

Sims was last seen Wednesday, July 20, around 9:54 a.m. at 345 Bayou Blvd., wearing a yellow shirt. According to a bulletin released by VPD, he is of a slim build with his hair styled in dreadlocks.

Sims has several tattoos on his arms and chest, including “Keisha,” which is tattooed on his inner right forearm.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Sims are asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

