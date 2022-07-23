‘We’re dealing with a wall of lies and a code of silence.’ Police searching for clues in 10-day-old homicide investigation.

Police say they have few clues as the investigation of the shooting death of a 20-year-old Mississippi man continues.

Jerrivonte Harris was found unresponsive on the floor of a residence at 414 Old Wesson Road on Tuesday, July 12, when officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office as the result of a gunshot wound.

“We are steady investigating on Harris’ murder and we’re doing the best we can to solve it,” Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said.

But people who know information — including who committed the crime — are unwilling or afraid to talk to law enforcement about it, Collins said. Those who are unwilling simply won’t talk, while those who are afraid may fear retaliation.

“We’re dealing with a wall of lies and a code of silence,” the chief said. “Even if we know who did it, we can’t prosecute without evidence.”

Collins appealed to anyone “talking on the street about who did this” to “please come down and give us a statement.”

The case remains under investigation.