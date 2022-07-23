No winning ticket in Mega Millions lottery sends jackpot soaring to $790 million

Published 6:30 am Saturday, July 23, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing after another drawing in the lottery passed Friday without a winning ticket that matched all six numbers.

Friday’s winning numbers were 14, 40, 60, 64, 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 16.

Lottery officials have reported that no winning tickets were purchased matching all of the numbers.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The jackpot in Friday’s drawing was estimated at $630 million — or $388 million in cash.

The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, with an estimated $790 million jackpot or a cash prize estimated at $464.4 million.

If won, that jackpot would be the fourth largest jackpot ever won in a lottery.

 

 

 

More News

33-year-old man charged with capital murder of Mississippi teen in connection with shootout at apartment complex

‘We survived’ — A Ukrainian family finds hope in small Mississippi town

With public’s help, deputies arrest 3, recover ATVs stolen in 2 Mississippi counties

Report: Teen’s death marks 76th homicide in 2022 for Mississippi’s largest city

Print Article