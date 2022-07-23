33-year-old man charged with capital murder of Mississippi teen in connection with shootout at apartment complex

Published 2:28 pm Saturday, July 23, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A 33-year-old man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a Mississippi teen.

Jackson police arrested Alexander Watson on Friday and charged with capital murder as well as three counts of aggravated assault in connection with the death of Laquarrius Giles, 17.

Giles died after a shootout at a Jackson apartment complex.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police report that Giles was shot at the Pebble Creek Apartments after three men inside an SUV pulled guns on Giles, who also had a gun on him.

One of the men inside the SUV reportedly had an assault rifle.

Giles died on the scene. Two men inside the SUV — Watson and Markavius Coleman, 27  — were also shot and were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with gunshot wounds after the altercation.

Police said they are still searching for a third suspect who was in the SUV.

More News

‘We survived’ — A Ukrainian family finds hope in small Mississippi town

With public’s help, deputies arrest 3, recover ATVs stolen in 2 Mississippi counties

Report: Teen’s death marks 76th homicide in 2022 for Mississippi’s largest city

Mississippi woman harnesses artistic streak dormant for years

Print Article