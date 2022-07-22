Police arrest man for missing Ole Miss student’s murder; investigators say they’re still searching for the body

A Mississippi man has been charged with the murder of an Ole Miss student who has been missing for two weeks, police said Friday.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, 20. Herrington was being held late Friday without bond.

Herrington’s arrest was announced by Oxford Police and University of Mississippi Police on Friday, two weeks after Lee was last seen on early July 8 leaving Campus Walk apartments in Oxford.

Lee was working to finish a social working degree at Ole Miss and had been interning with the Lafayette County Child Protective Services agency.

His vehicle was towed from Molly Barr Apartments later that afternoon, and police and federal investigators have been conducting an exhaustive search for Lee.

Police said law enforcement agencies are still working to locate Lee’s body.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 663-915-7234, CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477 or contact any agency through social media accounts.

A GoFundMe account has been organized to support the Lee family.