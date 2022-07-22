Pedestrian killed in early-morning crash on Mississippi Highway
Published 6:22 am Friday, July 22, 2022
A Mississippi man has died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that at approximately 4:44 a.m. Wednesday, troopers received a call to Highway 16 near Wiggins Road in Madison County. When they arrived, they found that the crash involved a pedestrian.
Javaris D. Mack, 28, was killed when he was hit by a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 50-year-old Leroy Barnes, of Carthage.
Mack received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.