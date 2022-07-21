Mississippi principal arrested on fraud charges

A Mississippi principal was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with three felony fraud charges.

Nichols Elementary School, a principal at Nichols Elementary School in Biloxi, was arrested on charges from the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office.

The charges, which are not related to the Biloxi School District, include conspiracy, intent to defraud, and making fraudulent statements/representations.

She is currently being held in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center for authorities in Yalobusha County.

She’s been placed on administrative leave from her job with the Biloxi School District.

The school district released the following statement:

“These charges are related to activities outside of the Biloxi Public School District. At this time, Mrs. Nance has been placed on administrative leave while this issue is resolved. Mrs. Nance is a long-time employee and principal with an excellent record of success in the Biloxi Public School District. As we await the outcome of these allegations, we will continue to cooperate fully with the State Auditor’s Office.”