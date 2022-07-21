Mississippi man killed in his driveway after daughter gets in fight with boyfriend

Published 6:19 am Thursday, July 21, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was shot and killed in his driveway in a shooting that stemmed from an argument between his daughter and her boyfriend.

Canton police were called to Weems Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police found Joe Ringo, 61, shot multiple times in his driveway. Ringo was reportedly shot by Jamiquese White, 24.

Witnesses report that the shooting happened after White got into an altercation with his girlfriend, Ringo’s daughter.

White was also injured in the incident. He was transported to a Jackson hospital for treatment.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said White will face multiple charges After he is released from the hospital.

 

 

