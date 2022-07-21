Mississippi man dies in early morning crash on Natchez Trace

A man was killed early Thursday morning when his vehicle left the Natchez Trace Parkway down an embankment and hit a tree.

Adams County Coroner James Lee has identified the driver as 27-year-old Garrett Keating, of Natchez. He was pronounced deceased at 2:14 a.m., Lee said.

It is unclear what may have caused the accident at this time, he added. The crash is being investigated by Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

“My sincere condolences goes out to his family and friends,” Lee said. “This was a terrible tragedy.”