UPDATE: Woman killed after she reportedly pointed gun at MIssissippi officers

A woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

News sources report that the woman was killed after she got out of her car holding a gun and then pointed it at officers.

The incident reportedly happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after a police chase on Goodman Road near Interstate 55 in Horn Lake. Police reportedly attempted to pull over a white Jeep Cherokee on Goodman Road, but the driver refused to stop.

Police attempted to use spike strips to stop the car.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed the shooting in a news release Wednesday morning.

A large portion of Goodman Road was blocked off.