Owner of iconic Mississippi restaurant — featured in ‘The Help’ — ready to sell 87-year-old family business

The owner of one of Mississippi’s iconic restaurants says he is ready to sell the landmark after having been in his family for nearly nine decades.

WLBT News reports that Jerry Kountouris, 74, is looking to sell the Mayflower Café, believed to be oldest operating restaurant in Jackson.

The Mayflower Cafe has been featured in the motion pictures “Ghosts of Mississippi” and “The Help.”

Kountouris says the restaurant has been in his family for 87 years, but that he no longer has anyone in the family to pass the business onto.

He is trying to sell the business to a third party. The Mayflower Café is still open for business, and if you are interested in buying the restaurant, please call (601) 355-4122.