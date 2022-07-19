Toddler drowns in Louisiana pond Monday evening

A 2-year-old girl died from an apparent drowning in a Lousiana pond Monday night.

The toddler had been found unresponsive when West Feliciana deputies arrived at the scene at about 6:30 p,m. in a pond near U.S. 61 in St. Francisville.

Deputies tried to revive the girl with the help of firefighters and paramedics.

The child was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials do not believe foul play is suspected in the incident which will continue to be investigated.