Man arrested, accused of setting camper trailer and Mississippi house on fire

Published 5:16 am Tuesday, July 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A man has been arrested after he reportedly set a camper and house on fire.

Matthew Blount was arrested for arson after Natchez police officers were called Monday morning  to 32 Maplewood Lane in Natchez

Natchez Police reported in a press release that officers were called Monday at 8:50 a.m. to the address and discovered a white Cascade DXL Coachman camper trailer destroyed by fire, as well as severe fire damage to the residential structure.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Two individuals were reportedly asleep in the back bedroom of the house closest to the burning camper.

Blount, who police said had been asked to leave the property earlier Monday morning, was identified as a suspect. Blount is currently being held on three counts of Aggravated Assault (manifesting extreme indifference to human life).

The press release said a bond will be set at arraignment.

More News

Suspect who reportedly went on early morning string of break-ins and assaults shot, killed by Mississippi homeowner, police report

Woman with a knife shot during interaction with Mississippi police officers

Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19. Prime time Jan. 6 hearing will go as planned, spokesman said.

Police offer no major updates as University of Mississippi student Jay Lee missing for 10 days now

Print Article