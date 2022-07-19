Billboards from non-profit promoting abortion pills going up in Mississippi

A non-profit group is putting up billboards in Mississippi to encourage people to seek all of the options available to pregnant women, including abortion pills.

The organization called Mayday Health has arranged for three billboards in Jackson, two on U.S. 49 and one on Interstate 20.

The billboards with the message “Pregnant? You still have a choice.” also include how to go online and get information about the organization and its efforts to provide access to abortion pills.

The billboards and Mayday Health’s efforts are in response to the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade and Mississippi’s trigger law that effectively makes most abortions, including those accomplished through medication, illegal.

Mayday Health officials say the law will not stop them from providing information about the choices women have to make about their bodies.

The group’s website also provides information about how to access abortion pills online and how to get them delivered through the mail to addresses, including in states that have banned the procedure.