Woman wanted in Mississippi for trafficking cocaine arrested in North Carolina

Published 9:43 am Monday, July 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A woman wanted in Mississippi for trafficking cocaine was arrested in North Carolina after she was identified in a domestic altercation.

Olivia Alcaras Jaimes, 35, was arrested after deputies in Asheboro, North Carolina, responded to reports of a family fight Thursday.

When deputies arrived at a house on Iveydale Drive, the person who called for help said that he and Jaimes had been in a verbal altercation. Deputies were advised by dispatchers that Jaimes was wanted out of Mississippi for trafficking cocaine.

Jaimes was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice out of the state of Mississippi.

Jaimes was given a $150,000 bond and awaits extradition to Mississippi.

 

 

 

 

