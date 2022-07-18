Mississippi officer involved in shooting after responding to suicide call early Monday morning

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 1 a.m. Monday in Adams County.

Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene assessing the incident and gathering evidence, according to a Monday morning MBI press release.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his officers were responding to a suicide call in the 800 block of MLK Street when the shooting occurred.

Daughtry said the officer was not injured. He declined to name the officer involved. Daughtry said the victim was taken to Merit Health Natchez.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

MBI said it would release its findings about the incident to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.