Mississippi officer involved in shooting after responding to suicide call early Monday morning

Published 5:17 am Monday, July 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 1 a.m. Monday in Adams County.

Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene assessing the incident and gathering evidence, according to a Monday morning MBI press release.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his officers were responding to a suicide call in the 800 block of MLK Street when the shooting occurred.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Daughtry said the officer was not injured. He declined to name the officer involved. Daughtry said the victim was taken to Merit Health Natchez.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

MBI said it would release its findings about the incident to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

More News

Mississippi’s tax-free holiday is coming up. Here is your guide to what is and isn’t eligible.

Woman wanted in Mississippi for trafficking cocaine arrested in North Carolina

Mississippi, where abortion is technically both legal and illegal at the same time

Alert issued for 74-year-old Mississippi man last seen Saturday afternoon

Print Article