Mississippi man arrested after search turns up 278 grams of meth

Published 4:22 pm Monday, July 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested on drug charges after he was found with more than 250 grams of methamphetamines.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office reports that Edward “Chucky” Cockerham was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance.
On July 8, deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted search warrant at a residence located on LaBlanc Road. During the search, approximately 278 grams of Methamphetamines was located and seized.
Cockerham’s bond has been set at $500,000.

