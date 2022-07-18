Jackson State’s Deion Sanders commits half of his salary to complete football facility for Mississippi HBCU

Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders announced on social media that he will donate half his salary to help complete renovations of the program’s football facility.

Sanders — also known as Coach Prime — posted the announcement on Instagram Monday afternoon.

“I’ll put half on it to get this done,” Sanders said on the @theepregameshow.

“If you don’t believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts,” Sanders said in the video.

Sanders’s contract with Jackson State is a four-year, $1.2 million deal that includes at least $120,000 in annual performance incentives and an automatic extension for an eight-win season, according to Sports Illustrated

….

View this post on Instagram A post shared by For The Culture (@fortheculturehbcu)



….