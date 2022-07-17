Six inmates escape from troubled New Orleans area juvenile detention center. All but one are back in custody.

Six inmates escaped from a New Orleans area detention center for youth. One of the escapees remains at large.

New Orleans news sources report that six youths escaped at 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the juvenile detention center in Bridge City in Jefferson Parish. The youth reportedly stole a car.

All but one — a 17-year-old from New Orleans — have been caught and are back in custody.

According to NOLA.com, the escape is the fourth escape from the facility this year. In June, 20 juvenile rioted and temporarily took over the facility.