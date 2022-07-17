Mississippi man killed after early morning crash on rural highway

Published 2:22 pm Sunday, July 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man died early Sunday morning after his car ran off a rural highway.

At approximately 4:25 a.m. Sunday morning, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Claiborne County.

A 2017 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Justin R. Selvy, of Vicksburg, traveled east on Highway 18 when it left the road and collided with a tree on the westbound shoulder. Selvy received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to MHP, Selvy was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

