Mississippi authorities looking for missing Hattiesburg man last seen at Jackson hospital

Published 5:59 am Sunday, July 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials are looking for a Hattiesburg man who was last seen Friday night at a Jackson hospital.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Anthony Stingley, 28, of Hattiesburg.

He is a black male, 5’7″ tall, 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Stingley was last seen Friday, July 15, between 8:30 AM and 1:30 PM at St Dominic’s Hospital.

Family members say Anthony Stingley suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Antony Stingley, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

