Police: Three people in custody, two guns recovered after robbery attempt at Mississippi shopping mall

Published 10:43 am Saturday, July 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Three suspects are in custody, and two guns have been recovered after a robbery attempt in the bathroom of a Mississippi shopping mall.

WTOK News in Meridian reports that the robbery occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Uptown Meridian Mall.

Meridian Police report that the suspects attempted to rob a victim in the mall’s bathroom near the food court. Nothing was taken in the robbery attempt, police say.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The victim has reportedly told police that they knew the suspects from school.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

More News

Mississippi teen places in top 10 at Pinto World Championships

Under new ordinance, parents in Mississippi’s capital city can be fined, jailed if their children commit a gun crime

What are the odds? Two stray dogs hit jackpot when van filled with dog food rescues them from Mississippi highway

Congressman asks feds to investigate former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant’s welfare spending influence

Print Article