Man sent to Mississippi hospital after being attacked by pit bulls. Owners to face assault charges.
Published 3:26 pm Saturday, July 16, 2022
Owners of two pit bulls face aggravated assault charges after the dogs attacked a man walking down the street.
The attack happened shortly before 10 am Thursday in Okolona.
Police say the victim, a 49-year-old man, was walking along West Main Street in Okolona when he was attacked. Police have identified the dogs as pit bulls.
The man was transported to a Tupelo hospital with a severe leg injury.
Police have not released the names of the victim or of the dogs’ owners.