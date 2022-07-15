Want your photo-op with the Ole Miss National Championship Trophy? Here is the schedule for tour around Mississippi.

Published 11:27 am Friday, July 15, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma in Game 2 of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 26, 2022. Ole Miss won 4-2 to win the National Championship. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss has announced its “Tour of Champions”, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Visit Oxford and Farm Bureau Insurance, for the 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship Trophy, giving fans the chance to see the trophy the Rebels captured last month at the College World Series up close and in person.

Click here for Ole Miss Championship memorabilia 

The trophy will make 13 stops throughout Mississippi and southern Tennessee during the “Tour of Champions” between July 25 – August 1. Additionally, free commemorative national championship posters will be available at each stop along the tour. Fans are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtag #PartyWithTheShip.

2022 Tour of Champions Schedule

Monday, July 25
Landers Ford (11AM – 1PM)
2082 W Poplar Ave
Collierville, TN 38017

The Memphian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)
21 Cooper St
Memphis, TN 38104

Tuesday, July 26
Bill Russell Ford (11AM – 1PM)
2120 Hwy 45 N
Columbus, MS 39705

Hotel Tupelo 4PM – 6PM)
314 East Main Street
Tupelo, MS 38804

Wednesday, July 27
Homer Skelton Ford (11AM – 1PM)
6950 Hanna Cove
Olive Branch, MS 38654

The Alluvian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)
318 Howard Street
Greenwood, MS 38930

Thursday, July 28
Neshoba County Fair (1:30PM – 3:30PM)
County Road 147
Philadelphia, MS 39350

Pearl River Resort (5PM – 7PM)
Highway 16 West
Choctaw, MS 39350

Friday, July 29
Mississippi Aquarium (11AM – 1PM)
2100 East Beach Blvd
Gulfport, MS 39501

MGM Park (5:30PM – 8PM)
Ole Miss Night at Biloxi Shuckers
105 Caillavet St
Biloxi, MS 39530

Saturday, July 30
Hotel Indigo (11AM – 1PM)
103 S 30th Ave
Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Gray-Daniels Ford (4PM – 6PM)
201 Octavia Dr
Brandon, MS 39042

Monday, August 1
Ole Miss Authentics (10AM – 3PM)
1801 Jackson Avenue West
Oxford, MS 38655

