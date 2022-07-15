Snack attack: Former Louisiana penitentiary sergeant from Mississippi arrested after she reportedly tried to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags

A former Louisiana corrections officer from Mississippi has been arrested after she reportedly tried to smuggle drugs into the Louisiana State Penitentiary by hiding the drugs in potato chip bags.

The search of a correctional officer as she arrived at work this morning resulted in the discovery of 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines, which were hidden in the snacks.

Corrections investigators detained 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies booked Plessy into the West Feliciana Parish Prison on the following charges; Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics – La. R.S. 40:967 A1, and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution – La. R.S. 14:402.

Plessy resigned prior to her arrest. She was a corrections Sergeant and had worked at Louisiana State Penitentiary since October 25, 2021.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.