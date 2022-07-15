Search under way for Mississippi woman accused of deliberately setting cars on fire

Authorities are looking for a Mississippi woman suspected of setting cars on fire.

Jackson fire investigators are looking for Alexus Harden, who they suspect deliberately set two vehicles on fire in the Jackson area.

Fire officials say the first fire occurred on July 12 at 2838 Gentilly Drive and the second fire occurred on July 13 at 952 Glenwood Drive.

Both fires were extinguished, and no one was injured in the incidents.

Harden is described as being 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds. Her last known address is on Metairie Road in Jackson.

Anyone with information about Harden can call the Jackson Fire Department Arson Division at (601)-960-1579.