Is it Christmas in July? Mississippi Lottery players awarded more than $200,000 combined — including $100,000 scratch-off and $50,000 Powerball wins

Mississippi Lottery ticket holders are having a summer of fun after more than $200,000 have been awarded in recent drawing and scratch-off games.

As the Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $480 million for tomorrow’s drawing and the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $82 million for Saturday night’s drawing, two Mississippi Lottery players are also flying high from $50,000 and $10,000 wins from the recent drawings. Also, the Mississippi Match 5 drawing for tonight has grown to an estimated $192,000.

From the Wednesday, July 13, Powerball drawing, one lucky winning ticket matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball, winning $50,000. The winning numbers from the drawing were 22-23-36-47-63 with a Powerball of 2 and a Powerplay of 2. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased from Menge Mart on Menge Avenue in Pass Christian. The player did not purchase the Powerplay option for an additional $1.00, which would have increased their prize to $100,000.

The Tuesday, July 12, Mega Millions drawing also produced a big winner – $10,000 to be exact. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Megaball. The winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing were: 4-7-10-45-64 with a Megaball of 12 and a Megaplier of 2. The $10,000 winning ticket was purchased from Hurley Quick Stop on Highway 613 in Moss Point. The player did not purchase the Megaplier option for an additional $1.00, which would have increased their prize to $20,000.

Other Big Wins

A Water Valley man won one of the top prizes of $100,000 on a $5 $100,000 Triple Play scratch-off game purchased from Rebels Gas Mart on Highway 7 South in Oxford. A Florence man won $20,000 on a $10 Cash Winfall scratch-off game purchased from Khalsa on US 49 South in Richland, and a Southaven man won $10,000 on a $20 Mega Money scratch-off game purchased from Bull Market 203 on Goodman Road in Southaven.

From the July 4 Powerball drawing, a Jackson player has claimed their $50,000 prize. The winning numbers drawn were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 2. The player selected their own numbers and purchased the winning ticket from Bluesky Store #637 on I-55 North at Northside Drive in Jackson.