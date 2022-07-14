These two Mississippi cities outrank most of US in eating Chick-fil-A Chicken biscuits

When it comes to eating chicken biscuits, residents in two Mississippi cities have most of the country beat, according to the popular chicken fast food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A recently released a list of the restaurants that sell the most Chick-fil-A Chicken biscuits in the country.

Jackson, Tennessee, topped the list of chicken biscuit lovers, but two Mississippi cities were not far behind.

Jackson, Mississippi, made the top-10 list at No. 8 and Columbus, Mississippi, made a showing at No. 10.

Here is a list of Chick-fil-A’s top-selling chicken biscuit restaurants: