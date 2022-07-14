These two Mississippi cities outrank most of US in eating Chick-fil-A Chicken biscuits

Published 6:35 am Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

When it comes to eating chicken biscuits, residents in two Mississippi cities have most of the country beat, according to the popular chicken fast food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A recently released a list of the restaurants that sell the most Chick-fil-A Chicken biscuits in the country.

Jackson, Tennessee, topped the list of chicken biscuit lovers, but two Mississippi cities were not far behind.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Jackson, Mississippi, made the top-10 list at No. 8 and Columbus, Mississippi, made a showing at No. 10.

Here is a list of Chick-fil-A’s top-selling chicken biscuit restaurants:

  • 10. Columbus, Mississippi
  • 9. Savannah, Georgia
  • 8. Jackson, Mississippi
  • 7. Macon, Georgia
  • 6. Chatanooga, Tennessee
  • 5. Monroe, Louisiana
  • 4. Gainesville, Florida
  • 3. Memphis, Tennessee
  • 2. Atlanta, Georgia
  • 1. Jackson, Tennessee

 

 

 

More News

Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant’s communications with USM athletics subpoenaed

Father of missing Mississippi college student reaches out for public’s help in finding son

Former Mississippi high school teacher back in custody. Federal judge overrules decision to let man in child pornography trial out on bail.

Two men wanted in Louisiana arrested on drug charges in Mississippi

Print Article