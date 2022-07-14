Police execute search warrants in case of missing University of Mississippi student

The Oxford and University Police departments are continuing their ongoing search for missing University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Lee, 20, was last seen leaving Campus Walks Apartments at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.

His vehicle was recovered Monday from a local towing company that had removed the car from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Police believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance.

He is described as being 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black and blonde hair and brown eyes.

Since Lee’s disappearance, local law enforcement has asked the community to submit any information, tips or persons or interest.

“We have followed up on every tip that has come in,” said the OPD in a press statement. “Remember, no tip is too small.”

Lee’s vehicle was reportedly taken to the Mississippi State Crime Laboratory for processing. OPD and UPD have around a dozen search warrants have been executed on both physical and digital entities.

“We are still waiting on some of those entities to return information back,” an OPD official said.

The law enforcement agencies have conducted numerous interviews of various individuals. On Wednesday, officers with OPD, UPD, Lafayette County Metro Narcotics, and the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team and their K9s searched specific areas within Oxford.

OPD said they will continue to update the public as developments occur.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support for Lee and his family and understand that the community wants to help in any way possible,” said the statement. “However, right now we need information more than anything.”

If anyone has any information regarding Lee’s whereabouts or his activities on Friday, they are asked to call Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400; University Police Department at 662-915-7234; or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477. Information and tips also can be shared via social media: Facebook: @OxfordMSPolice or @OleMissPolice or Twitter: @OxfordPolice or @OleMissPolice.

CrimeStoppers has pledged $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to Lee being found.