Louisiana man gets 70 years in prison for crossbow killing

Published 10:48 pm Thursday, July 14, 2022

By The Associated Press

A 26-year-old Louisiana man was been sentenced Thursday to 70 in years in prison for killing a man with a crossbow in 2020.

Daniel Ralph Haire had been convicted in May of manslaughter in the death of Rodney Christopher Nordby, 33, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said.

Because Judge Chris Victory sentenced him as a habitual offender, Haire could have been sentenced to up to 80 years. Victory said Haire will not be eligible for probation, parole or a suspended sentence.

Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release when Haire was arrested that Nordby’s body had been wrapped in two comforters and left in a park, where two teenagers found it on February 29, 2020.

Investigators canvassed Nordby’s known associates and found evidence in Haire’s home, including bedding that matched the comforters, Thursday’s news release said.

It said a crossbow and a rifle were in Haire’s vehicle when he was arrested in a traffic stop.

Victory sentenced him to 15 years for possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, but made it concurrent with the longer sentence.

During a recorded interview, Haire said he shot Nordby with the crossbow during an argument after inviting him to his home.

