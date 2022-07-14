Father of missing Mississippi college student reaches out for public’s help in finding son

The family of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee has released a video statement asking for the any information on the whereabouts of Lee.

In the video, Jimmie Lee, father Jay Lee, said he is calling and reaching out to anyone that could have a tip on his location.

Lee’s father goes on to thank his family, friends and the community of Jackson, Mississippi for their encouragement. He also thanks the community of Oxford for their role in the search for Lee.

“I’m thankful for the Oxford community for their involvement and everything that their doing,” he said. “You’re very kind.”

Jimmie Lee follows up his words of appreciation with a request for the public.

“I would like for everyone to understand who my son is and know that he is a hard worker,” said Jimmie Lee. “He was currently working on an effort to provide infant formula for children that did not have it available to them.”

The Ole Miss public policy major worked on a baby formula and toddler hygiene drive with the Lafayette County Child Protective Services. The donations will be issued to families in need.

Donations can be dropped off at the county CPS office located on 72 F.D. Buddy East Parkway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pickups for families in need are at the same time.

“I can remember my son coming to this college being willing to face the unknown without a problem,” said Lee’s father. “I’m so proud of him for that. I want everyone to know that whether you were black, white, green, polka-dotted, it didn’t matter who you are, he was there to help if he saw the need.”

Native Jacksonian Jimmie “Jay” Lee, 20, was last seen leaving Campus Walks Apartments at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.

His vehicle was recovered Monday from a local towing company that had removed the car from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Police believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance.

He is described as being 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black and blonde hair and brown eyes.

The OPD asks the public for any tips, information, potential persons of interest or any other information that will lead to the whereabouts of Lee.

If anyone has any information regarding Lee’s whereabouts or his activities on Friday, they are asked to call Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400; University Police Department at 662-915-7234; or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477. Information and tips also can be shared via social media: Facebook: @OxfordMSPolice or @OleMissPolice or Twitter: @OxfordPolice or @OleMissPolice.

CrimeStoppers has pledged $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to Lee being found.

“If anyone knows anything or sees anything, say something,” said Jimmie Lee. “Contact the law enforcement and tell them what you know.”