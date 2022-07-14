Entergy Mississippi Customers Can Opt For $80 Refund Check Starting Aug. 1

Published 5:19 am Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Wednesday that customers of Entergy Mississippi can begin signing up to receive a one-time $80 check from the state’s largest electric utility starting Aug. 1 using the company’s website.

Customers who do not elect to receive a check will automatically receive an $80 credit on their September bill from Entergy.

Presley said that the $80 refund to all 421,000 Entergy customers is the direct result of Public Service Commission action last month in the closing of litigation filed by the PSC that produced a historic settlement valued at $300 million. Settlement proceeds will go toward the one-time $80 refund to customers, hedge against spikes in natural gas prices and prevent a $180 annual rate increase in 2023 along with a moratorium on certain profits of Entergy for four years.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“Our job at the PSC is to be a watchdog, not a lapdog agency and this $80 refund is a direct result of our action to protect the pocketbooks of Mississippians against over-profiting by corporate monopolies. I fought hard to give each Entergy customer the option to get this $80 in the form of a check rather than just a bill credit. With gas prices at $4 per gallon at the pump and inflation rising at every turn, I want customers who need this money for the family budget to get it now. If they just want a bill credit then they don’t have to sign up for a check and they’ll get the credit automatically in September,” Presley said in a news release.

Entergy Mississippi customers who opt for an $80 check have from Aug. 1 through Aug. 17 to register using their “MyEntergy” account at www.entergy-mississippi.com for their refund.

More News

Traffic stop leads to drugs, arrests

Deputies intercept attempts to bring drugs into Mississippi jail

Welfare fraud defendant says former governor ordered payment to Brett Favre

Malfunction with fire truck sets Mississippi volunteer station on fire, officials say

Print Article