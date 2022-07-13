Police: Suspects arrested for armed robbery after using social media to arrange meeting in Mississippi grocery store parking lot

Three people have been arrested after they reportedly used social media to arrange a meeting that turned into an armed robbery.

Starkville police report that the armed robbery occurred after the suspects arranged a meeting using Facebook Marketplace in a local grocery store parking lot.

Police have charged Marquavius Turnipseed and Aliza Cox with armed robbery and charged Courtney Neal with accessory after the fact and falsifying information.

In addition, Turnipseed has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of meth with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

If you have any further information, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or through the anonymous tip system on our website. Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.